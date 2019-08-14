One of a string of test holes for contaminated soil at Gould Manor Park. The holes were refilled after sample soil was removed. One of a string of test holes for contaminated soil at Gould Manor Park. The holes were refilled after sample soil was removed. Photo: Brian A. Pounds / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Brian A. Pounds / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Gould Manor Park tests reveal contaminants, but no hazardous waste 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — While initial tests results from Gould Manor Park did not find any hazardous waste, they did show the presence of some contaminants.

After learning contaminated fill from the pile managed by Julian Enterprises may have been used in construction of the sidewalk along Holland Hill Road in 2013 and 2014, the town called in the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection to conduct soil testing last week.

First Selectman Mike Tetreau announced Wednesday that the expedited test results had come back and revealed the presence of non-friable asbestos, as well as traces of barium and lead.

Now, the town is waiting for additional tests to come back Monday that will further define what these traces mean, whether there are any direct exposure risks and if any remediation measures need to be taken.

In the meantime, Tighe & Bond, a licensed environmental professional team guiding the town on the matter, will visit the test site Thursday to identify if any protective steps need to be taken between now and Monday.

Since the town announced the testing in Gould Manor park last week, residents have grown concerned about other areas potentially affected by contaminated fill, such as the town’s soccer fields, where glass was discovered in 2015.

Tetreau said the town would be testing on an expedited basis all other public parks, fields and school properties where fill from the Julian-managed pile was known to be used from 2013 to 2016. After 2016, he said, the pile’s fill was used only to construct a landscape berm at the Public Works facility.

Tetreau also noted the town has created a designated webpage to keep people updated on the investigation and vowed to continue updating the community as the situation develops.

“I want to assure everyone that town officials — together with the very best outside experts — are working diligently and with all speed to identify and address any environmental concerns that may exist,” Tetreau said. “Our commitment is to ensure that every park, every ballfield, every school ground, every picnic area is safe for town residents to enjoy.”

rscharf@hearstmediact.com