Greenfield Hill Garden Club holds Plant Swap

FAIRFIELD — Members of the Greenfield Hill Garden Club members enjoyed a Plant Swap on July 16.

The club was founded in 1938 and celebrated its 80th anniversary in 2018. Its mission statement: “To conserve and preserve the natural beauty of the environment”

The Garden Club supports the following organizations: Greenfield Hill Garden Club Scholarship Fund; Connecticut Audubon Society; Federated Garden Clubs of Connecticut; and The Connecticut Foodbank.

Club members maintain the plantings on one of the Fairfield traffic islands.

Each year the club’s monthly meetings have a number of program speakers regarding gardening interests and techniques in horticulture and floral design.