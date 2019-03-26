Greenskies completes 30th solar system for Town of Fairfield

FAIRFIELD — Greenskies Renewable Energy LLC (“Greenskies”), a Clean Focus company, has completed a milestone solar system for the Town of Fairfield. The new solar array at Fairfield Woods Middle School becomes the 30th solar system to power the town’s buildings. The latest project follows seven previous municipal solar installations completed by Greenskies for the progressive the town.

“The new solar installation at Fairfield Woods Middle School provides clean and renewable energy for a healthier environment and, at the same time, saves taxpayers’ dollars,” said First Selectman Mike Tetreau. “We are moving our town toward a more sustainable and energy efficient future. Fairfield will produce - in just this year alone - an estimated 6,000,000 kWh from the 30 solar installations on various town and school buildings which will improve our quality of life and save tax dollars for our residents.”

The Fairfield Woods project spans the building’s rooftop and expects to produce over 244,200 clean kilowatt hours (kWh) of electricity annually. Over its lifetime, the project will offset 6.9 million pounds of CO2, the equivalent of taking 677 cars off the roads. The emissions avoided through this installation equates to 7.7 million miles driven by an average gas-powered passenger car.

The school will purchase all the power generated by the rooftop solar array. Clean Focus Yield will operate the system as part of its large portfolio of commercial, municipal, and small utility solar projects. Greenskies will optimize electricity production through an on-going preventive maintenance program.

Over the past three years, Greenskies has installed solar on eight municipal properties in the Town of Fairfield, including the capped landfill, two public works garages, Ludlowe and Warde High Schools, Mill Hill Elementary School, Bigelow Center for Senior Activities, and now Fairfield Woods Middle School.

These installations help the town transition to a “100% clean energy future,” said Scott Thompson, Chair of the Fairfield Sustainable Task Force. He continued, “This important work would not be possible without the efforts of top-notch service providers like Greenskies. Greenskies also completed our largest installation, a 1.3 MW array on the former landfill, which provides power to our Water Pollution Control Facility. Even better that Greenskies is a local company based in Middletown, Connecticut.”

“Greenskies is honored to help the Town of Fairfield lower its energy costs and thereby redeploy savings into other important programs and services. We look forward to a long relationship with the Town of Fairfield over the lifetime of the projects,” said Stanley Chin, President and CEO of Greenskies and Clean Focus group.

Greenskies Renewable Energy LLC, a Clean Focus company develops, constructs, and maintains clean, renewable-energy projects in the United States. Greenskies ensures that its customized solar solutions operate at peak performance and deliver maximum savings to its clients.

