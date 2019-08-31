Bobby Valentine cuts the ribbon on the SHU Health & Recreation Center named after him. Bobby Valentine cuts the ribbon on the SHU Health & Recreation Center named after him. Photo: Kendra Wingate / For Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Kendra Wingate / For Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Health & Recreation Center celebrates grand opening at SHU 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — Sacred Heart University celebrated the grand opening of its Bobby Valentine Health & Recreation Center with a spirited ribbon cutting celebration Tuesday, Aug. 27, held on campus at 5151 Park Avenue.

Named in honor of the university’s Executive Director of Athletics for the past 6 years, former Major League Baseball player Bobby Valentine, the state of the art Rec Center, designed by the renowned architectural firm, the S/L/A/M Collaborative, cost $21.8 million dollars, and boasts three stories and 57,400 square feet of space, encompassing one of the most advanced athletic facilities in the nation.

The facility houses an indoor track, a bowling center, an 18-bike spin center, a 45-foot rock climbing wall and exercise and weight training rooms. “This is another example of our commitment to the full student experience, academic, social and well-being, we’re really excited about this project,” said Sacred Heart’s president, Dr. John Petillo.

“What a fabulous day having this building behind me,” said James Barquinero, Senior VP. “We knew we needed something new, we had so many kids fighting over the same space. With Mr. Valentine’s presence and his energy and his leadership, and with the others involved with the athletic center, this is the building that all of us were able to work together and create. It’s perfect.”

Since the Pitt Center opened, explained Dean of Students Larry Wielk, “Our full time undergraduate student population has more than doubled to over 5,300 students and our overall population is at 9,000. More importantly, the exponential growth in our varsity and club sports programs as well as the recreational needs of the entire student population has demanded the need for additional facilities. This new center will now be the home for our 33 club sport programs and more than 1,000 participants. It will allow us to expand our intramural programs and to provide a dedicated, non-varsity, state of the art fitness center. Our club sports athletic training staff will have their own dedicated space to call home.”

“The center shows the university’s strong commitment to the well-being of all its students, as well as to its 32 NCAA Division 1 teams, who will now have sole use of the William H. Pitt Center,” said Valentine. The new facility, built on the north end zone of Campus Field, also allows Sacred Heart University the opportunity to reconfigure the exercise and weight training areas in the 21- year- old Pitt Center to better serve the university’s 855 student-athletes.

“This building is part of a dream we had because it fits in to who we are,” said Petillo. “We’ve said over and over again that athletics is just one part of this transformational journey for our students, it’s the whole person. The health care and the socialization are very critical parts of that transformation and this facility I believe will enable that.”

Read Full Article