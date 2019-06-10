From left, HSSFF Board Member Sharon Dever, Board Member Pat Abraham Tyler, Founding Member and current Board Member Ann Flanagan, Founding Member and current Vice-President of Scholarships Mary Kay Frost, President April Burggraf, First Selectman Mike Tetreau and Board Member Eileen Doherty. less From left, HSSFF Board Member Sharon Dever, Board Member Pat Abraham Tyler, Founding Member and current Board Member Ann Flanagan, Founding Member and current Vice-President of Scholarships Mary Kay Frost, ... more Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close High School Scholarship Foundation of Fairfield celebrates 30 years 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The High School Scholarship Foundation of Fairfield (HSSFF) is celebrating 30 years of providing scholarships to graduating seniors at Fairfield’s public high schools, First Selectman Mike Tetreau announced. In honor of this milestone, Tetreau has issued town proclamations for both Fairfield Warde and Fairfield Ludlowe high schools.

The HSSFF has awarded approximately $2 million in scholarships to graduates since its inception and planned to present 140 scholarships to graduating seniors on June 13, 2019, the night before graduation, at Fairfield Warde and Fairfield Ludlowe’s annual Awards Night celebrations.

These scholarships are funded by contributions from individuals, families, service and social organizations, businesses and bequests. About 40 percent of its scholarships are needs based, while the remainder recognize students for academic pursuits, leadership, music achievement, athletic accomplishments, and community service, among other criteria. HSSFF also administers scholarships for each Fairfield school PTA, as well as the Fairfield PTA Council.

HSSFF President April Burggraf said, “We are grateful for the support HSSFF receives each year from generous donors willing to assist Fairfield public high school graduates as they continue their education and pursue their dreams. Each year, we are so inspired by the graduating seniors we meet and their many accomplishments. It is truly a privilege to play a small role in their future success, and we could not do that without the Fairfield community’s ongoing support.”

Tetreau, Ex-Officio Member of HSSFF, stated, “Congratulations to the HSSFF on celebrating its 30th anniversary this year! I wish to thank the Foundation’s founders, all of the HSSFF Board’s current and former members, as well as all of the generous donors who have funded scholarships for our deserving and hard-working students.”

Founded in 1989, HSSFF is a non-profit organization that is run by a volunteer board of directors who believe in the importance of education. The organization’s mission is to provide financial aid in the form of one-time scholarships to graduating seniors of Fairfield public high schools going on to accredited institutions. HSSFF also provides scholarship recipient selection for approximately 35 outside organizations such as the Fairfield Chamber of Commerce, and other outside organizations use HSSFF’s applicant base to pick their scholarship recipients.

Rising seniors at Fairfield Warde and Ludlowe can learn more about the application process from their high school guidance counselors and at Financial Aid night in the fall. The online application is available each April at the HSSFF website, www.fairfieldscholarshipfoundation.org.

If you are interested in volunteering for the HSSFF, making a donation or learning how you or your organization can provide a scholarship, please email thehssff@gmail.com or visit www.fairfieldscholarshipfoundation.org.