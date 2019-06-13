Paul Bailey, architect for the affordable housing project, presents to the Affordable Housing Committee. Paul Bailey, architect for the affordable housing project, presents to the Affordable Housing Committee. Photo: Humberto J. Rocha / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Humberto J. Rocha / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close High Street affordable housing proposal brings questions, scrutiny 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — A 40-unit affordable housing proposal for 980 High Street doesn’t go to the town’s Conservation Commission until July 10, but its already been the subject of two public meetings this week.

Town officials hosted a public meeting Monday evening to inform residents about the process and other concerns, and the Affordable Housing Committee heard from the developer and their plans on Wednesday.

It what was a standing room only space in the humid cafeteria of Holland Hill, residents peppered town officials with questions regarding traffic, street safety and other concerns in a meeting that, at times, became heated.

“People are very concerned. We bought into this neighborhood for a reason, our children play on the street,” Heather Dubrosky, who helped coordinate the Monday event, said.

According to property records, the Fairfield Housing Corporation bought the 980 High Street property for $2.1 million Dec. 14 of last year and representatives have met with neighbors as of the beginning of the year.

The Fairfield Housing Corporation has submitted plans to the Conservation Commission but has yet to do so for the Planning and Zoning Commission, an application that will be open to the public.

Schematics and designs are still being drafted, according to Carol Martin, executive director of the Fairfield Housing Authority, but plans call for 40 units spread throughout five units on the property.

These would have 6 three-bedroom units, 16 two-bedroom units and 18 one-bedroom units.

The 1895 house on the Judd homestead that faces High Street is expected to be fitted for future office space, according to the developer.

According to Martin, 32 of the 40 units would be affordable units — rented at certain percentage brackets of the town’s median income — while the other eight would be leased at market rate.

The Fairfield Housing Authority and the Fairfield Housing Corporation are separate from the town and are not funded by taxpayer dollars, according to First Selectman Mike Tetreau.

According to the town’s website, the first selectman appoints five members to the Housing Authority Board of Commissioners and at least one must be a resident.

Residents also asked about state statutes regarding affordable housing.

An 8-30g application that is brought before a zoning board can skirt local laws and regulations — in towns where there is less than 10 percent of affordable housing stock — and be denied only on traffic, safety or environmental grounds.

The state 8-30g statute allows private developers to bypass town zoning laws and regulations if they pledge to establish a certain percent of units for affordable housing in their projects.

Towns can apply for an affordable housing moratorium period of four years when they show that they’re taking the steps toward the state-mandated minimum of affordable housing units.

