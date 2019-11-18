Himes and Haskell to speak at student forum

Fairfield University will host U.S. Representative Jim Himes (D-CT, Fourth District) and Connecticut State Senator Will Haskell (D-26) in a student forum on Monday, Dec. 2, from 7-8:30 p.m., at the Charles F. Dolan School of Business Event Hall.

Hosted by the College of Arts and Sciences in conjunction with the Masters of Public Administration and Politics programs, Himes and Haskell will field questions from students in a town hall-style forum entitled, “Your Country, Your Voice, Your Future: A Conversation with Congressman Jim Himes and Senator Will Haskell.” The forum will be moderated by Dr. Gayle Alberda, assistant professor of politics at Fairfield University.

The two politicians will bring their legislative experience to address some of the most pressing matters relevant to today’s students in Connecticut; from hot-button issues such as vaping and opioids, to environmental protection and affordable housing, students will have the chance to hear just how they are working at the state and federal levels to address these challenges and how it will directly affect students in Connecticut in tangible ways in both the near and distant futures. The event is free and open to the public.

Representing Connecticut’s 4th District in the United States House of Representatives, Jim Himes is serving his sixth term in office, acting as a member of the House Committee on Financial Services, the Chair of the Strategic Technologies and Advanced Research (STAR) Subcommittee of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, and a Chair Emeritus of the New Democrat Coalition.

State Senator Will Haskell was elected in November 2018 to represent the 26th State Senate District, which serves Bethel, New Canaan, Redding, Ridgefield, Weston, Westport, and Wilton. Currently the Senate’s Deputy President Pro Tempore, Sen. Haskell also acts as the Chair of the Higher Education & Employment Advancement Committee, the Vice Chair of the Government Administration & Elections committee, and is a member of the Environment, Judiciary, and Transportation committees.