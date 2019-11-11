Members of the Holiday Pop-up Market committee. Members of the Holiday Pop-up Market committee. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Holiday Pop-up Market at Fairfield Museum Nov. 23-24 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — The Fairfield Museum and the Fairfield Chapter of the National Charity League will hold their 6th annual Holiday Pop-Up Market this month on Saturday, Nov. 23 and Sunday, Nov. 24, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Market takes place at the Fairfield Museum, 370 Beach Road, and has become a much-anticipated tradition in the community.

Dozens of vendors will be on site again this year, offering everything from clothing and jewelry to home goods, skin care products, and food items. This year’s vendors are: Adorn Accessories, BabyBox.com, Bee Line Skin Care, Chakarr Jewelry Inc., Clarkson Avenue Crumb Cake Co., Cocoa Loco Chocolates, Co., Cynthia Alexander, Dafni Greek Gourmet, Eleish van Breems Home, Esthetic Living, Gioiella Jewelry, The Glamorous Elephant, Indo-Chic, Jean Forte Vintage Gifts, KIS Botanicals, The Lady Ming Collection, Le Fashion Cottage, Marco Polo Style, Mary Kay, Mugger’s Marrow LLC, Park City Honey Co., The Pilot House - Yes We Can, Sand Accessories, Sofia CO., Too Sparrows, Two B’s Accessories, and The Two Oh Three. Links to vendor websites can be found at Fairfieldhistory.org/programs-events/.

A raffle featuring an item from each vendor will run throughout the event, and the winners will be drawn on Sunday when the market closes. Winners will be contacted and do not need to be present to win. The event is an annual fundraiser for the two non-profit organizations, and a $5 donation is suggested. The donation comes with one free raffle ticket, and additional sets of three tickets can be purchased for $10.

“Let the holiday gift shopping begin!” said Jen Carolan, one of the event co-chairs along with Leigh Ann Dwyer, both of Fairfield. “NCL is proud to partner with the Fairfield Museum once again for a fun and festive shopping event that helps support our philanthropic efforts in our community.”

The Fairfield Museum & History Center and Museum Shop, located at 370 Beach Road, is open seven days a week, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Members of the Museum and children under 5 are admitted free. For more information, call 203-259-1598 or visit Fairfieldhistory.org. The Mission of NCL, Inc. is to foster mother-daughter relationships in a philanthropic organization committed to community service, leadership development and cultural experiences.