Holiday Shop & Stroll Dec. 5

FAIRFIELD — First Selectman Mike Tetreau announced that the Town of Fairfield and the Fairfield Chamber of Commerce will co-sponsor the 7th Annual Fairfield Holiday Shop & Stroll on Thursday, Dec. 5 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Participating shops will stay open late and will offer an assortment of hors d’oeuvres and seasonal refreshments. Traveling carolers and musicians from local schools will fill the air with holiday cheer, and the Town will be sponsoring an ice sculpting demonstration on Sherman Green.

“This is a great opportunity to support our local businesses and get your holiday shopping done while enjoying a fun night out with family or friends,” said Tetreau.

Chamber of Commerce President Beverly Balaz added, “The Chamber of Commerce is happy to be partnering with the Town on this festive event that will give our businesses another opportunity to open their doors to the community, meet new customers from surrounding towns and together, help celebrate the holiday season with a wonderful shopping experience!”

Small Business Saturday

Tetreau also encouraged residents and non-residents alike to take advantage of special shopping opportunities on Small Business Saturday which immediately follows the Thanksgiving holiday on Saturday, Nov. 30. On Small Business Saturday, the Town and Chamber of Commerce will sponsor a welcome station from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Sherman Green, where shoppers may receive a complimentary Shop Small canvass shopping bag, courtesy of American Express, as well as other free goodies, while supplies last.

Small Business Saturday started in 2010 as a way to celebrate and support small businesses. This past year, consumers reported spending a record $17.8 billion at independent retailers and restaurants according to American Express.

Tetreau said, “The Town is pleased to serve as a neighborhood champion for this event. Small Business Saturday is a terrific opportunity to kick off the holiday season by remembering the small businesses that help make Fairfield special, and we would encourage all to Shop Small throughout the year and especially during this festive time of year.”

Businesses that wish to participate or sponsor the Holiday Shop & Stroll event should contact Community and Economic Development Director Mark Barnhart at (203) 256-3120 or Fairfield Chamber of Commerce President Beverly Balaz at (203) 255-1011 by close of business on Monday, Nov. 18.