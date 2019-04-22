Homecare agency Assisted Living Services presented their second monthly $5,000 Platinum Caregiver Award on April 18. From left, Ron D’Aquila, RN-CEO; Doreen Harrison, Platinum Caregiver Award Recipient; Tom Daly, General Manager and Director of Live-In Services; and Mario D’Aquila, MBA-Chief Operating Officer. less Homecare agency Assisted Living Services presented their second monthly $5,000 Platinum Caregiver Award on April 18. From left, Ron D’Aquila, RN-CEO; Doreen Harrison, Platinum Caregiver Award Recipient; Tom ... more Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Home caregiver in Fairfield surprised with $5,000 award from Assisted Living Services 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — Assisted Living Services caregiver Doreen Harrison screamed and jumped for joy when she was presented with the homecare agency’s Platinum Caregiver Award for March. Harrison was surprised with the prestigious honor at the home of client Mrs. Virginia Hawley on April 18. In addition to a check for $5,000, the monthly award included a beautiful crystal statue and a certificate of merit.

“It is truly our pleasure to recognize Doreen for her dedication and the compassionate care she provides for our clients,” said Mario D’Aquila, MBA and Chief Operating Officer of ALS in Meriden. “We launched this program last month to show our appreciation to employees for exceptional service.”

Harrison was selected after earning the highest quality score from Homecare Pulse, a third party survey company that measures customer satisfaction. Clients or family members are contacted at random to rate the services and quality of care that is being provided. They have the opportunity to mention caregivers who went “above and beyond” when caring for them or their loved one.

Mrs. Hawley’s family members Mae Hawley, Richard Hawley, Patricia Mallory and Donald Hawley were on hand to personally congratulate Harrison and to show their gratitude.

Harrison of Harlem, NY has been a Personal Care Assistant with ALS for 3 ½ years.

Since 1996, award-winning home care agency Assisted Living Services, Inc. in Meriden, Clinton and Fairfield has provided quality care to residents across Connecticut. Their unique CarePlus program blends personal care with technological safety and monitoring devices from sister company Assisted Living Technologies, Inc. Learn more by visiting www.assistedlivingct.com or calling 203.634.8668.