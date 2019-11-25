Honorees announced for 2020 Fairfield University Awards Dinner

FAIRFIELD — Fairfield University is pleased to announce its honorees for the 32nd Fairfield Awards Dinner, an annual gala commemorating the University’s dedication to the Ignatian mission of service through the transformative gift of education. The dinner will take place March 26 at the Grand Hyatt in New York City.

Since 1988, this event has been a true celebration of Fairfield and has raised over $19 million for the Alumni Multicultural Scholarship Fund and other endowed scholarships at Fairfield. Continuing to recognize professional achievement, outstanding leadership, and volunteer commitment to Fairfield, this year’s Fairfield Awards Dinner will honor:

Clinton A. Lewis, Jr. ’88

Executive Vice President and Group President, International Operations, Commercial Development, Global Genetics, Aquatic Health and Human Medical Diagnostics at Zoetis: Alumni Professional Achievement Award

As executive vice president and group president responsible for International Operations, Commercial Development and Lifecycle Innovation, Global Genetics, Aquatic Health and Human Medical Diagnostics, Lewis is responsible for all markets outside the United States for Zoetis, a global animal health company that delivers quality medicines, vaccines and diagnostic products. Lewis also oversees the company’s global commercial development and new product strategy. Lewis has earned several distinctions throughout his career, recognized by Black Enterprise Magazine as one of its 300 Most Powerful Executives, and by Savoy magazines one of its Top 100 Most Influential Blacks in Corporate America.

H. Bart Franey ’67

Consulting Director of Marketing & Business Development for E2 Walls, President of Friends of Fairfield Rugby: Alumni Service Award

Currently the Consulting Director of Marketing & Business Development for E2 Walls, which manufactures and installs modular wall systems in the southern U.S., Franey retired in 2015 as Co-Founder & Principal of Wellness Environments, which manufactures and installs clinical spaces for new hospital construction or renovations. Franey graduated with degrees in business and psychology from Fairfield, where he was involved in rugby from the early beginnings of the University’s rugby club, holding the role of president for the ‘66-‘67 seasons. He is currently President of Friends of Fairfield Rugby (FOFR), working to raise funds to support the men’s and women’s rugby teams as well as the Ciacci-Pascale Scholarship Fund that provides financial aid for rugby student-athletes.

Paul F. Lakeland, PhD

Aloysius P. Kelley, S.J. Chair in Catholic Studies & Professor of Religious Studies: Distinguished Faculty/Administrator Award

Teaching at Fairfield for the past 38 years and now the Aloysius P. Kelley S.J. Professor of Catholic Studies, Lakeland has served as chair of the department of religious studies, director of the university honors program, and for the past fifteen years, director of Fairfield’s Center for Catholic Studies. He is also the author of 10 books and the editor or co-editor of two more, as well as a member of the American Academy of Religion, The American Theological Society, the College Theology Society, and the Catholic Theological Society of America (of which he was president in 2018-2019).

