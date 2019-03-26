State Sen. Tony Hwang State Sen. Tony Hwang Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Hwang, DEEP officials announce completed draft of Long Island Sound Blue Plan 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Overlooking Long Island Sound from Fairfield’s Penfield Pavilion, State Senator Tony Hwang (R-28th), Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP), members of the Blue Plan Advisory Committee and State Rep. Brenda Kupchick (R-Fairfield), and First Selectman Michael Tetreau participated in the release announcement of the draft Long Island Sound Blue Plan and the commencement of the public comment period.

The event marks the start of the formal 90-day comment period, running through June 21. Proponents of the plan hoped to give an opportunity for the public to provide feedback on the Plan to ensure transparency.

Hwang, who worked with former State Sen. Ted Kennedy, Jr. (D-Branford) in the passage of the Blue Plan legislation in 2015, hosted Monday’s informational press conference and emphasized that, “The Long Island Sound is one of the most important ecological, economic and recreational assets that the State of Connecticut has, and it is critical that we fully understand its spatial bathymetry, ecosystem and impacts of human use to develop a comprehensive “Blue Plan” strategy to maintain and improve the long term health of the Sound. Please participate and offer your valued thoughts on the Long Island Sound Blue Plan.”

DEEP Commissioner Katie Dykes, who was unable to attend the event, noted, “After three years of background research and preparation, unanimous bipartisan support from the General Assembly and the governor, critical outreach and engagement with stakeholders, ecological experts, and various partners, and countless hours of dedication from Advisory Committee members, the Long Island Sound Blue Plan is completed and ready for public review. We are thankful to Senator Hwang for his leadership on Long Island Sound issues and for the support of so many others in the General Assembly in moving this process forward.”

“The Blue Plan provides an opportunity for all with a stake in the future of Long Island Sound to be heard. We are proud to be part of a process that honors these perspectives, employs the best knowledge and protects what we love — places important for nature and for people. Despite differences, everyone wins in working together for what matters most,” said Nathan Frohling, Director of Connecticut Coastal and Marine Initiatives for The Nature Conservancy.

The Blue Plan, legislation created through Public Act 15-66, is not a hard and fast regulation, but rather a roadmap or a guidebook that enables a process by which Connecticut can develop a marine spatial plan to protect Long Island Sound’s natural resources and traditional human uses, while allowing for compatible future use and development. The Blue Plan aims to achieve this goal by creating a series of resources and information that can help planners and applicants, make better coordinated and compatible decisions.

Read Full Article