In Pictures / Art talent on display at Easton Library

Student Art Show in Easton

EASTON — There was some remarkable talent on display Sunday afternoon when the Easton Arts Council hosted its annual Youth Art & Talent Show at Easton Library.

“We’ve been doing this about 20 years now,” said Joanne Kant, president, noting the show open to young people from throughout the region.

“We’re pretty happy with the turnout,” she said. It was one of the bigger shows, with about 30 entrants and multiple pieces by some in charcoal, pen, paint and collage.

March being Youth Art Month, she said, this was an opportunity to celebrate; and while there were certificates given to each entrant, this was no contest but a show.

“There are a lot of talent young artists in the area,” said Kathy Davidson, who spearheaded the show, “and it’s a chance for them to show their work, get together and participate in the arts.”