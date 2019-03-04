Search 
Mon Mar 4 2019

Home  

News

Sports

Police Reports

Community  

Events

Real Estate

Obituaries

Opinion

Comics

Contact Us

Jobs

Cars

Privacy Notice

Terms of Use

°
High: °
Low: °
Wind:
Chance of precipitation:

Forecast

close
Monday, March 4 News
News

In Pictures / IMAGES juried photography show in Fairfield

By Jarret Liotta | on
  • Photographer Nancy Moon of Fairfield and New York City talks about her photo to her newest fan, Aliz Melko, 11, of Fairfield, at the opening reception for the IMAGES 2019 Juried Photography Show at The Fairfield Museum, Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, in Fairfield, Conn. Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media / Fairfield Citizen News Freelance

    Photographer Nancy Moon of Fairfield and New York City talks about her photo to her newest fan, Aliz Melko, 11, of Fairfield, at the opening reception for the IMAGES 2019 Juried Photography Show at The Fairfield Museum, Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, in Fairfield, Conn.

    less

    Photographer Nancy Moon of Fairfield and New York City talks about her photo to her newest fan, Aliz Melko, 11, of Fairfield, at the opening reception for the IMAGES 2019 Juried Photography Show at The

    ... more
    Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 1 of / 10

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 10

Photographer Nancy Moon of Fairfield and New York City talks about her photo to her newest fan, Aliz Melko, 11, of Fairfield, at the opening reception for the IMAGES 2019 Juried Photography Show at The Fairfield Museum, Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, in Fairfield, Conn.

less

Photographer Nancy Moon of Fairfield and New York City talks about her photo to her newest fan, Aliz Melko, 11, of Fairfield, at the opening reception for the IMAGES 2019 Juried Photography Show at The

... more
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media

FAIRFIELD — For the 11th year in a row, the Fairfield Museum is focusing an eye on some of the best amateur photographers in the region with its IMAGES 2019 Juried Photography Show, which opened Thursday night.

The work — approximately 40 photos done by more than two dozen artists — is showing alongside a selection of engaging images by professional adventure photographer Jen Edney.

“I’m a bit overwhelmed,” said Edney, who’s originally from Nebraska and was in town for her first exhibit, despite having seen many of her photos appear in national publications and media outlets.

“It’s nice to have my work bring out stories from people,” she said, noting their identification with her sailing shots. “Everyone that’s talked to me has a story about sailing.”

“My work is about storytelling,” she said, in particular capturing some of the most unique sporting adventures, “so I love listening to people tell their stories.”

Edney juried the show, along with Douglas Foulke and Brad Smith.

The grand prize went to Fairfield resident Jaime Viens for her portrait called “Bract Beam.” As a prize, she won a chance to have her own show at Southport Galleries.

The photos will be on display through April 28.

loading