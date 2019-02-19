There were thousands of books to choose from at the Pequot Library's annual Mid-Winter Book Sale on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, in Fairfield, Conn. There were thousands of books to choose from at the Pequot Library's annual Mid-Winter Book Sale on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, in Fairfield, Conn. Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 10 Caption Close In Pictures / Pequot Library’s winter book sale 1 / 10 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — It’s not as extensive as the famous summertime event, but the Pequot Library’s Mid-Winter Book Sale still drew hundreds of people this weekend to a warm and welcoming literary event.

“It’s a nice community feel,” said Doug Fried, who has helped run the event for around 20 years, aided by around 100 others at the all-volunteer-run event.

“This mid-winter sale has been going on for about 20 years,” he said. “We started it just because we had too many books for our summer sale.”

There were thousands featured Saturday and Sunday, along with a selection of DVDs, CDs, and many record albums.

All proceeds gained from the sale go toward helping fund the library, which shoulders the bulk of its costs privately.

“I like the books and I like the library,” said volunteer and customer Doug Moore, of Fairfield. “It’s just sort of fun to do.”

“It’s a nice environment,” said volunteer Samantha Mieczkowski, 15, of Fairfield, “and it’s a good way to give back to the library.”