In Pictures: Riverfield School Carnival

FAIRFIELD — What began as a small, simple event at Riverfield School 30 years ago has blossomed into an extravaganza the whole town now enjoys.

The Riverfield School Carnival took place last Friday evening and Saturday, with a bevvy of slides, rides, games, and a lot of cotton candy for kids and families to enjoy.

“The kids look forward to it every year,” said Laura Luciani, Riverfield PTA treasurer.

Her husband, Christopher, attended the school in the 1980’s when his mother, Janice Luciani, helped start the fundraiser with simple games like beanbag and ring tosses.

“It’s a little different than it used to be,” she said, with around 10,000 people popping in for the two-day event.

“Our focus is really on community fun,” said Robin Fukuyama, Riverfield PTA president, who said the planning starts in October and around 30 volunteers help make it happen.

