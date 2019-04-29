Discounts were in the offing, as in this shop along Unquowa Road, at the downtown Fairfield Shop & Stroll on Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Fairfield, Conn. Discounts were in the offing, as in this shop along Unquowa Road, at the downtown Fairfield Shop & Stroll on Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Fairfield, Conn. Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 10 Caption Close In Pictures / Shop & Stroll a success 1 / 10 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — Longer daylight, warmer weather and a summer season looming ahead were all good reasons to Shop & Stroll on Thursday evening in downtown Fairfield.

Many stores throughout downtown expanded their hours for the evening to accommodate business for an event jointly presented by the town of Fairfield, the Chamber of Commerce, and the group Fairfield Moms.

“I think it’s just a fun sense of community,” said Jackie Fucigna, owner of No. 299, near the corner of Unquowa and Post roads.

Like several other shopkeepers, she offered snacks and drinks to her visiting customers, as well as a special deal on their purchases.

“It’s great to see people out on the sidewalks shopping and supporting local business,” she said. “It always makes me glad that my store is in the heart of downtown.”