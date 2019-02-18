Search 
Mon Feb 18 2019

Monday, February 18 News
News

In Pictures / Valentine’s Day dance party

By Jarret Liotta
    Thomas Lawlor and Jane Dean of Fairfield share a dance at the Pequot Library's first-ever "Head over Heels" Valentine's Day party on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, in Fairfield, Conn.

Thomas Lawlor and Jane Dean of Fairfield share a dance at the Pequot Library's first-ever "Head over Heels" Valentine's Day party on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, in Fairfield, Conn.

FAIRFIELD — In a break from tradition, the Pequot Library hosted its first-of-a-kind “Head Over Heels” Valentine’s Day party on Thursday, in lieu of its usual spring fundraiser.

“We decided to do a family friendly Valentine’s Day dance where everyone could come and celebrate,” said Celie Campbell, who co-chaired the event.

The party received support from a wide variety of local businesses and organizations, which provided gobs of food and sweets of every kind imaginable.

Fairfield’s School of Rock also provided live music that had everyone dancing, aided by the Ballroom Elegance Dance Studio of Westport.

“I always knew Pequot Library was a beloved institution in our town,” said Executive Director Stephanie Coakley, “and by the look of tonight, who couldn’t agree? We’re so grateful.”

