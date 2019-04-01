Search 
Mon Apr 1 2019

Home  

News

Sports

Police Reports

Community  

Events

Real Estate

Obituaries

Opinion

Comics

Contact Us

Jobs

Cars

Privacy Notice

Terms of Use

High:
Low:
Wind:
Chance of precipitation:

Forecast

close
Monday, April 1 News
News

In Pictures / Young artists showcase their musical talent

By Jarret Liotta | on
  • Caleb Sharp, 11, of Wilton, performs at the Friday Night Young Artists Cafe at Pequot Library on Friday, March 29, 2019, in Fairfield, Conn. Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media / Fairfield Citizen News Freelance

    Caleb Sharp, 11, of Wilton, performs at the Friday Night Young Artists Cafe at Pequot Library on Friday, March 29, 2019, in Fairfield, Conn.

    Caleb Sharp, 11, of Wilton, performs at the Friday Night Young Artists Cafe at Pequot Library on Friday, March 29, 2019, in Fairfield, Conn.

    Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 1 of / 10

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 10

Caleb Sharp, 11, of Wilton, performs at the Friday Night Young Artists Cafe at Pequot Library on Friday, March 29, 2019, in Fairfield, Conn.

Caleb Sharp, 11, of Wilton, performs at the Friday Night Young Artists Cafe at Pequot Library on Friday, March 29, 2019, in Fairfield, Conn.

Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media

Friday Night Young Artists Cafe

FAIRFIELD — Continuing a long-standing and successful duet, the Pequot Library and nonprofit Music for Youth held another Friday Night Young Artists Cafe this weekend.

More than a dozen young performers showcased their talent in an open-mic format at the library on March 29.

“Music for Youth has been partnering with Pequot Library, bringing music here, for 27 years,” said Misty Beyer, executive program director. “These students are from all over the county and they come together for a wonderful evening on the stage.”

Music ranged from classical pieces to several more contemporary, including an Ariana Grande selection and another from the film “Once.”

“It gives kids a great opportunity to perform,” said parent Carole Turner, of Ridgefield, “sometimes for the first time in front of people, in a very relaxed environment.”

loading