Search 
Wed Mar 13 2019

Home  

News

Sports

Police Reports

Community  

Events

Real Estate

Obituaries

Opinion

Comics

Contact Us

Jobs

Cars

Privacy Notice

Terms of Use

°
High: °
Low: °
Wind:
Chance of precipitation:

Forecast

close
Wednesday, March 13 News
News

In Pictures / Youth improv workshop at Pequot Library

By Jarret Liotta　 | on
  • Teens work on an improvisation at the Improv and Comedy Workshop at Pequot Library, Wednesday, March 6, 2019, in Fairfield, Conn. Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media / Westport News Freelance

    Teens work on an improvisation at the Improv and Comedy Workshop at Pequot Library, Wednesday, March 6, 2019, in Fairfield, Conn.

    Teens work on an improvisation at the Improv and Comedy Workshop at Pequot Library, Wednesday, March 6, 2019, in Fairfield, Conn.

    Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 1 of / 9

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 9

Teens work on an improvisation at the Improv and Comedy Workshop at Pequot Library, Wednesday, March 6, 2019, in Fairfield, Conn.

Teens work on an improvisation at the Improv and Comedy Workshop at Pequot Library, Wednesday, March 6, 2019, in Fairfield, Conn.

Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media

FAIRFIELD — “I’ve been doing improv for a really long time,” said 18-year old Noah Salger of Fairfield, who now teaches a workshop class for teenagers at the Pequot Library on Wednesday afternoons.

The workshop — being taught over a nine-week session — is aimed to give young people, ages 12-15, the basics of doing improvisational acting technique.

“It really just came out of my history of doing improv,” said Salger, who wanted to share the experience, skills and laughter of this freeform acting technique.

Along with teaching some basics of performance, it’s also geared to fostering communication skills, particularly helping young people get more comfortable with expressing themselves.

“In additional to being really fun, it helped me learn to express myself better,” said Salger, who began doing improv at age 12 and found it gave him confidence and a comfort with communication.

“This class really gives me the opportunity to express myself,” said 12-year-old Owen Phillips. “It’s sort of like writing without having to do any of the work.”

loading