In the Suburbs: Ending violence in relationships

FAIRFIELD — This column is addressed to men of all ages but mainly to high-school and college men who are in relationships with women or other men. If those relationships are triggering any kind of violence toward a partner, the violence must be stopped NOW!.

But in so many of these relationships, young men who have come from backgrounds where they were abused physically or emotionally, have had no role models. According to Gary MacNamara of Fairfield, Executive Director of Public Safety & Government Affairs at Sacred Heart University, “ We need to reduce violence of any form! What is critical in regards to men and domestic violence is to realize while most of the offenders in domestic violence cases are men, most of the men are NOT offenders. We need to stop focusing solely on how victims can prevent this violence, and look at having discussions with men and boys to show them what a healthy relationship is so they do not offend in the first place.

“The best way to prevent men and boys from becoming offenders in the first place is to have role models that share that the strength of a man is not defined by the control he can have over someone, and that showing emotion is not a sign of weakness.”

MacNamara, is also the chairman of the local White Ribbon Campaign to prevent violence among men through the Center for Family Justice, which fights domestic violence across six towns including Fairfield. On Friday, Nov. 15, CFJ will host the second annual “Men Speaking With Men” event in Stratford. The event is designed to reach out to men of all ages and backgrounds and teach them that there is no room in relationships for violence and most importantly, No means No when it involves consensual sex vs. rape.

To bring the issue of sexual violence and men more into perspective, I asked two young Fairfield University students and colleagues from the bookstore where I work to talk about this delicate subject.

Nathan, for example, pointed out that “Relationships and domestic violence among men is something that the world has started to see more of. Although this is an unfortunate circumstance, I believe there are many factors.that cause the behavior. The most important factor to me comes from a man’s upbringing. My father has taught me to always have respect for women and for everyone. He always told me if I ever was to lay my hands on a woman that he would make me regret it, and as I have grown older, I understand his philosophy. Men and women should be able to respect each other in all circumstances.

“ I feel as though the number-one cause of violence in men is from childhood where a boy is not taught proper respect and etiquette toward women from his father. But there are definitely more factors to violent behavior, including mental health and other things of that nature.”

Nathan added that “Solutions to this problem are one of the many dead-end arguments that we have in today’s society. Where do we start? Again, referring back to my aforementioned statement, a father figure seems to be one of the most important points. If there is a way to implement a sort of “father figure maker” into today’s world it may make a difference. And If I was ever put in a situation where a male tried to cross the line, I would most definitely step in. I have zero tolerance for a man who would be at a level to hit a woman and/or try to make her do something she does not want to do.

Read Full Article