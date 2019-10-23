In the Suburbs: Of BRCA genes and breast cancer in men

As Breast Cancer Awareness Month winds down, I couldn’t help recalling some 20 years ago when my folks joined us for their annual Passover visit in Fairfield. My late mom was to undergo a second mastectomy and my late father surprised me by pulling me aside and asking whether I had ever considered being tested for the BRCA gene. It was probably one of the most frank discussions I’d had with my father, who was clearly worried about my mom but about my brothers and me also.

I looked at dad like a deer in headlights at first. I hadn’t heard about this gene, which can be hereditary and could be a sign of cancer in the future. But since my grandmother, my mom and my aunt were breast cancer survivors through mastectomies, my dad wanted to suggest the possibility that I could carry the gene and could potentially be a target for breast cancer or other types of cancer.

Dad didn’t insist that I be tested, but he planted the seed, especially since we had a family history of breast cancer and two daughters. While I never had the genetic testing for BRCA, I definitely wanted to know more about it.

Thankfully Mom came through her surgery very well and lived a very comfortable life until lung cancer took her from us at age 90. And she used Tamoxifen, considered an excellent drug at the time.

Soon after my folks’ visit and mom’s surgery, my wife suggested that we attend a presentation she’d learned about at a Westport synagogue concerning current findings about the BRCA gene. The presentation was extremely enlightening and explained a lot about what genetic testing can show and the potential for who will actually develop cancer.

After that session I found a lot of information about the BRCA gene from many cancer organizations. Among the most interesting data was that in women, a BRCA mutation may cause a higher risk for breast and ovarian cancers.

According to several drug companies, the Mayo Clinic and the American Cancer Society, many men can carry the BRCA mutation, too. While men with a BRCA mutation have a lower overall chance of developing cancer than do women with a mutation, their chances of breast, prostate and skin cancers are increased. In some men, BRCA2 gene mutations have been associated with an increased risk of lymphoma and cancers of the pancreas, gallbladder, bile duct and stomach. This data was supported by virtually all cancer resources I checked.

Another thing I learned was that various cancers are more likely to develop at a younger age in men with a BRCA mutation. .If someone has a BRCA gene mutation, there is a 50 percent chance that the person will pass it on to each child in his or her family. There is also a 50 percent chance that they’ll pass on the gene without the mutation. All resources warned that knowing one’s BRCA status can be important for your children and other family members.

