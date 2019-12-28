In the Suburbs: Reflecting on a special year

The year 2019 has been quite an exciting, whacky ride for our family, but I wouldn’t have traded it for a minute. Most importantly, as we rang in the new year, we wondered what our older daughter Stacey’s recently diagnosed pregnancy would bring — a little boy or girl — and we pinched ourselves that barely two years after the arrival of our miracle grandson Lucas from China, another very miracle grandchild would fill our lives in the summer.

This pregnancy for Stacey, a single mom, came some 12 years after a similar in-vitro experience ended in disappointment and her decision to adopt. So we understood why she was skeptical and worried.

But skepticism and worry evaporated on August 3 with the arrival of little Caleb, our second miracle grandson. He has brought joy beyond anything we could have ever dreamed of feeling.

Of course, in addition to Caleb’s arrival, the rest of the year has been filled with chaos and unexpecteds, which have become the norm for my wife and me and our two neurotic senior dogs. But I’ve concluded that we seem to thrive on these kinds of wild rides.

My work life still includes my teaching assistant duties at the charter school in Bridgeport where I have been for the past, nearly 7 years. I am also in my 7th year at the Fairfield University Book Store, tutor Chinese exchange students and write this column, now in its 31st year.

My wife enjoys her social work practice, now done out of our home office, and she works with a comfortable caseload of four and sometimes five clients. When family and friends ask when we plan to retire, we politely smile and say, “Never.”

This year was number 75 for me, but I honestly don’t feel like I’m three quarters of a century and my energy level is stronger than

ever. I credited three things to reaching this milestone. The first is being blessed with good health, the second is sticking with Weight Watchers, aka WW, along with joining a gym and the third is following my late grandmother’s mantra — always have RMA — Right Mental Attitude ((she lived to be 97 too).

My hope is that I will also continue to have my late father’s energy, which kept him going strong until two years ago when he passed at nearly 97 years old. He never stopped being busy and remained an avid reader to the end.

Earlier in the summer, we drove to a wonderful family reunion with my wife’s family in Virginia over the July 4th holiday and enjoyed relaxing by our niece and nephew’s pool, finishing more wine than we have in years and learning to really enjoy smoked cooking.

We brought our older grandson Lucas, who was thrilled to be with his new cousins while his mom stayed home to prepare for her new baby.

My wife and I celebrated 53 years in mid-August and thankfully managed a quick getaway to a delightful B & B in Goshen, Conn. one week before Caleb arrived early. Just abandoning daily chaos by escaping from the house, leaving our two senior dogs with their sitter and going on quilting expeditions up in New Hartford and Simsbury was the perfect recharge for us.

