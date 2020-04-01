In the Suburbs: Remaining hopeful in the new normal

On March 22, my last full day at the Fairfield University Bookstore and the last time I would have contact with my colleagues during this pandemic nightmare that has gripped the world and could kill as many as 240,000 Americans — April 1 update — I glanced around the bookstore and wondered whether this was the true beginning of Armageddon. There was an uncomfortable silence about everything and the trickle of customers who came and went, trying to grab a last jigsaw puzzle or multiple copies of current New York Times bestsellers or piles of activity books for their children, offered us barely a wave or a head bow. Social distancing was in full force.

Even my daughter and two grandsons, who came to the bookstore at my suggestion for a last experience in their favorite place before returning to indefinite isolation, kept to their 6-foot distances and gave me an affectionate fist bump goodbye. This deadly virus had robbed us of any warmth and affection — those familiar hugs our daughter Stacey and from my older grandson Lucas and that chance to hold our other beloved miracle Caleb, soon to be 8 months old. As they walked out the door to the parking lot, I wondered when we would see them again.

Before I ended my last shift, I walked out the front door briefly and looked up and down a nearly deserted Post Road, wondering when the ban on non-essential businesses might be lifted, remembering barely a month before when traffic and the familiar sound of fire engines provided me with a feeling of contentment and “home” every day or evening when I worked my shifts. The scene reminded me of some ghost town — devoid of animation and people.

Then I left the store for my mandated, indefinite furlough, wondering what might be coming next for the town and the merchants whose businesses depended on social interaction, not social distancing.

Now, barely 10 days later, like thousands in the Fairfield area and millions worldwide, we have made adjustments in our daily lifestyles that in many ways go back to the early years of our marriage, when I was a struggling teacher and my wife was a medical technician. We had a third floor walkup in Chicago, a combined salary of $10,000 and one child, but we had each other and hopes for more. There was no pandemic to rule our lives, but we liked being home together.

So as we sheltered in place, just being together and slowing everything down from our idiotic pace — my wife’s busy social work practice at home, my four jobs — teaching, bookstore associate, tutor for exchange students and writer — a feeling of calm settled in and we began to be hopeful again.

Since I knew that similar things must be happening with other Fairfield friends and colleagues, I decided to ask friends to share how this pandemic has impacted their lives.

My friend LiNa, for example, who is the Chinese coordinator for the exchange students I tutor at Fairfield Prep, knew more about the Corona Virus than any of us, because her parents live in China. “When I first heard about Coronavirus in China around December of last year, I thought it was just the ordinary flu, not a new pandemic. But before the Chinese New Year, the Chinese government suddenly ordered the entire city of Wuhan to be closed. Before long, all cities in China were under martial law,” she said.

