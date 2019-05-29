In the Suburbs: Sacred Heart, Kleban breathe new life into Community Theater

I was delighted to read in the Connecticut Post earlier this week that Sacred Heart University and Kleban Properties have teamed up to breathe new life into the Community Theater, a real anchor of Fairfield, which has been shuttered since 2011. When the extensive renovations are completed, hopefully in time for the theater’s 100th anniversary in 2020, Sacred Heart plans to create a cultural hub for “high profile lectures, author talks, unique films, concerts and performances to students and the community,” according to Post reporter Jordan Grice.

This astute move on Kleban’s part is the second time this developer has worked with a Fairfield-based university to develop an expanded cultural and educational presence in the community. Fairfield University Bookstore, opened nearly 8 years ago when Border’s closed, has fulfilled a goal of Fairfield U’s Jim Fitzpatrick, assistant vice president for auxiliary services, to create an in-town anchor for the university through the bookstore.

When I glanced at the description of the renovation project, I noted that this will be a complete transformation of the theater with Kleban providing “white box renovations.” Of course, being the construction idiot that I am, I looked up “white box renovations” and learned that “the term typically means a commercial building’s interior space, usually for an office or store, before the tenant’s remodeling. Therefore it is an unfinished interior prior to most of an office’s interior walls (except code required walls), finished floors, paint, fixtures, etc.

“In a white box, the exterior has attributes such as a finished exterior, roof, concrete floors, electricity and more. “White box” means it is ready for TIs (tenant improvements) to be executed when ready,” according to BuildriteContruction.com.

Sacred Heart will focus its interior design on the theater’s history and create somewhat of an art-deco look. The new theater itself will contain about 400 seats.

As far as I’m concerned, this newest development will be a wonderful addition to Fairfield Center. And I’m allowing myself to sound clichéd, but “back in the day” my wife and I spent many a Friday or Saturday night at the Community for first-run movies. And it truly was a community theater.

We always bumped into neighbors or friends on theater nights and were often invited to join those folks rather than sit alone. The Community was “the” place to go long before the explosion of big box theater complexes took us away from downtown on the weekends.

I also remember a brief revival and limited renovation of The Community several years ago, which offered some hope of attracting theater goers once again. A lot of volunteers worked to rebuild the theater’s popularity, but, alas, it wasn’t meant to be.

