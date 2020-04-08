In the Suburbs: Savoring the beauty and warmth of Passover virtually

Take a deep breath! Can you smell the heavenly aroma of Passover charoset (a delicious mix of apples, honey, cinnamon and sweet wine)? Or perhaps chicken soup with matza balls as it simmers on a warm stove? And perhaps the familiar scent of a hot brisket or turkey.

Now imagine yourself in yours, your mother’s or your grandmother’s home, surrounded by your beautiful family and seated around the seder table. The seder is the traditional Passover service that we celebrate on the first night of the holiday Wednesday. We always open our Haggadahs, the Passover prayer book, and begin with the Kiddush prayer over wine and the prayer of Shehechiyanu, acknowledging the specialness of the holiday. Then the seder continues with the basic question of this holiday of freedom from oppression and of rebirth, “Why is this night different from all other nights?’ That question is part of the Four Questions and are generally recited by the youngest member of the family.

But now, instead of enjoying our traditional Passover seder we are forced to return to the reality of Covid 19. For millions of us around the world, this year and this night will be different than all other nights because a pandemic blocks us from savoring those heavenly aromas, that are the essence of this holiday, and blocking us from being together around a seder table unless we are living in the same house and sitting 6 feet apart.

Tonight will be different than all other nights because we can’t celebrate in the same place with prayers and laughter and hugs. And any salt water we serve at our meal won’t remind us of the bitter tears our responses cried when they were slaves in Egypt, but will be our own bitter tears, because we have been isolated by Corona, an 11th plague far more deadly than those when Moses was trying to free the Jews from a brutal Egyptian pharaoh.

At first, when I thought about a Passover without family and friends, I was depressed, angry and alone. Then I chatted with some close friends across the country on line and learned that they planned to fight Covid 19 like Moses fought Pharaoh for the freedom of his people. The plan was to go virtual. “Heck,” our friends said. “We’re using Zoom and Google for distance learning, meetings and chatting. Why not use technology to embrace family and friends around the country and conduct a brief virtual seder to truly celebrate the holiday?”

As I thought more about the idea, I realized that it would take more than just a zoom invitation. If we were to have our grandson Lucas from Beacon Falls, Conn. and our other grandson Abdiel from Ann Arbor, Michigan do the four questions, they might need copies from our Hagaddah or something but they could get those online. And if we read a little bit of the Passover story, our close friend Judy, who is joining us from Trumbull, may need to receive something from us. Our daughter Stacey from Beacon Falls and our daughter Jeri and her husband Gervasio from Ann Arbor.

