In the Suburbs / ‘Speak’ author launches new memoir in Fairfield

It took noted author Laurie Halse Anderson 20 years to speak from the point of view of a survivor of sexual violence and share her “rage on the page” in “Shout,” her new memoir in free verse launched this past Monday at the Fairfield University bookstore.

Halse Anderson delivered a gut-level, from-the-heart explanation of her life and her growth as a survivor to an audience of more than 125, and each statement she made was packed with emotion and empathy for all sexual violence survivors.

“Writing ‘Speak’ helped me turn the corner,” Anderson said. But it was a novel. Now 20-years later, Shout assembles the jagged pieces of her experience as a victim of rape at 13, some 57 years ago.

Joining Halse Anderson in a powerful conversation that focused on Anderson’s new memoir, as well as the areas of sexual violence, changing attitudes about sexuality and how our society today reflects our attitudes among others was author Meg Wolitzer ( “The Wife” author). Wolitzer’s casual style and in-depth questions and Halse Anderson’s raw, emotional candor helped relax an audience, riveted to their every word, about the subjects of rape and sexual violence. These two authors made a powerful team.

Halse Anderson told the audience that she was silent for 23 years after she had been raped.

“Silence is necessary for your survival if you are a victim of sexual violence,” she pointed out. And in a passage she read from the book, she spoke of “Weaving her truth by unbuttoning her mouth,” which made crystal clear the importance of not remaining silent when in her words people have “giant holes in their hearts.”

A March 11 piece in Time Magazine about Halse Anderson really captured the essence of her journey.

“In the 20 years since Speak was published in 1999, it has sold more than 3 million copies and won multiple awards. ... Anderson’s book-signing table has become a nondenominational confessional, a sacred site where those who have suffered sexual violence can lean in to whisper their stories in her ears. Now inspired by the rising tide of the #MeToo movement and our national reckoning with abuse, Anderson is sharing her own story.”

I saw that touching side of Halse Anderson at our signing table following this event. She was so real — genuine and caring with no airs — that watching her with so many from our audience brought tears to my eyes. I watched her hug people, listen privately and intently to their stories and offer comfort while still finding time to sign their new copies of “Shout.”

I thought, “This isn’t just an author. This is a beautiful and honest person, who has triumphed over violence and is the victims’ voice.”

The piece in Time reinforced my belief about how special Halse Anderson is.

