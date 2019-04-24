In the Suburbs: Sturges ‘cottage’ a treasure

“Built in 1840 by successful businessman and patron of the arts, Jonathan Sturges, the Jonathan Sturges “Cottage” is one of the first wooden American Gothic Revival Houses built in the United States. Designed by a prominent English architect, Joseph C. Wells, as a summer residence for Mr. Sturges away from his home in New York City, the Cottage has grown to some 35 rooms, 11 staircases, 13 fireplaces, 4 kitchens and 6 stories, including an ice house below the cellar and the book tower at its pinnacle.

“Six generations have occupied this historic residence, which is presently owned by Polly Roessler and Lenie Epifano, great great granddaughters of Jonathan Sturges. In 19th century England, if one’s home was not a castle or a villa, then it was referred to as a ‘cottage.’ British Architect Joseph Wells was likely influential in the selection of the name. The cottage was designated a National Historic Landmark in 2016.”

— From Touring The Jonathan Sturges Cottage by Polly Roessler, Lenie Epifano

From the moment I stepped into The Jonathan Sturges “Cottage,” I was swept into a world where Fairfield history and glamor have merged to create a true showplace. The overall transformation of this beautiful mansion was largely orchestrated by co-owner Polly Roessler’s late mother Mary B. Rousseau, who purchased the property from the estate in 1979. According to Polly, “Mary B. Rousseau lived and maintained the “Cottage” for over 40 years. She had a deep love, devotion and unwavering support for her immediate and extended family. She was an accomplished artist, having attended the Arts Students League in New York and specialized in dog portraits.

“Mary graciously entertained, opening up the “Cottage” for all manner of events, family gatherings, charitable organizations, weddings, reunions. Her generosity knew no bounds. She was an active volunteer at Trinity Episcopal Church, the Women's Exchange in Southport and a member of the CT Trust for Historical Preservation and a former fellow of the Morgan Library.”

Because a new and very comprehensive book, “Merchant of Old New York -Jonathan Sturges,” by Robin McPhillips, a known area author and docent at the Fairfield Museum and History Center, is due to be launched on May 2 at the Museum After Dark program, followed by a book signing at the Fairfield University Bookstore on May 4, I didn’t want to duplicate any of Ms. McPhillp’s efforts. Instead I asked Polly just to share some of her favorite stories and reflections about the special place where she grew up. Her wonderful tour and the sharing of many of those memories made my visit that much more special as we explored many of the 30-plus rooms.

Polly’s great grandfather was Henry Cady Sturges, one of Jonathan’s Sturges’ sons, who graduated with a law degree from Columbia University but never practiced. Instead, he became a yachtsman and “country gentleman” who preferred sailing to work. He married 18-year-old Sarah Adams McWhorter when he was 38 but his new bride insisted he give up yachting.

