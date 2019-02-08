In the Suburbs / Two dull sports fans take in the 53rd Super Bowl

Two dull sports fans, my wife and me, settled in last Sunday evening for what we thought would be a really exciting Super Bowl 53 between the New England Patriots and the LA Rams. I had worked the entire day, my wife made some great turkey chili and we camped out with the dogs on the bed to eat and root for the Patriots. Am I a Patriots fan? No, we’re old Bears fans. We just like the Super Bowl.

Three-plus quarters later with the score seemingly locked at 3-3, following a completely disappointing half-time show with Maroon 5’s mediocre singing and his stripping off his tee shirt to reveal an upper torso of tattoos, we seriously discussed turning off the game. “I got myself psyched up for this,” my wife said, chuckling. “I thought we’d see at least two or three touchdowns from both teams. Oh well, I loved the commercial with the three M&Ms kids disobeying their mom in the car and then locking her out at the supermarket.”

“I know, “I said. “And I loved the 100th anniversary of the NFL commercial where the pros trashed the celebration banquet over the football that fell from the top of the cake. “I suppose this game would have to be considered great defensive football because of the low score, but where’s the excitement been? Even one touchdown would be encouraging.” A few minutes later, our daughter and grandson texted to say that they were bored and tired and were headed to bed. Some Super Bowl evening this turned out to be for our family.

Then it happened. Apparently the regular halftime pep talk to the Patriots must have paid off. With barely six minutes to go, the team came to life just like it usually does during the second half of most every game and not a minute too soon, especially with the clock running.

Suddenly, Tom Brady and wide receiver Julian Edelman started making those magic connections with Brady’s long passes and Edelman’s catches. Within a few plays, the Pats scored their first and only touchdown of the game, taking the lead 10-3. Then the nail-biting began.

Kicker Stephen Gostkowski, who missed a 46-yard field goal early in the game, came back after the touchdown in the fourth quarter to clinch the game with a 41-yard field goal. It was a very exciting moment for this hero of the game. Sadly, however, Gostkowski’s field goal couldn’t top the 53-yard field goal by Greg Zuerlein in the third quarter. That field goal was the second longest in Super Bowl history by one yard, according to the accounts I read.

This sixth Super Bowl victory for 41-year-old Tom Brady was especially important, making him the oldest winning quarterbacks in Super Bowl history.

After the game, I was happy, but a little surprised to see Edelman receive the MVP award after his bout with performance-enhancing steroids at the beginning of the season. Several commentators thought it was an ironic twist to see Edelman victorious after being suspended for the first four games of the season. At least it showed that a celebrity can make a mistake and still come out ahead.

