Independence Day Fireworks July 3

FAIRFIELD — Come celebrate Independence Day with an explosive Grucci Firework show. Fireworks explode just after dark, usually around 9:15 p.m., from a barge off of Long Island Sound so the show can be seen easily from either Penfield or Jennings Beaches.

Entertainment from 6-9 p.m. at Jennings Beach - WEBE 108

Entertainment from 6-9 p.m. at Penfield Beach - WEBE 108

Limited Parking: Beach Parking lots can be accessed either with a Season Beach Sticker or by purchasing a Daily Pass for $50 per vehicle (cash only). Daily Passes will be limited to the first 300 vehicles at Jennings Beach and 100 vehicles at Penfield Beach. A Daily Parking Fee will also be charged to park at the Ash Creek Open Space Parking Lot the day of the fireworks.

Lots will fill. Plan on getting there early so as not to be disappointed.

Restrictions: Please remember that Alcoholic Beverages are not permitted on Town beaches, and you will not be permitted to bring your own grill.

Inclement Weather: In the case of inclement weather, please call 203-256-3144.