The Housing Authority’s attorney brought in environmental experts to testify at Wednesday’s public hearing. The Housing Authority’s attorney brought in environmental experts to testify at Wednesday’s public hearing. Photo: Rachel Scharf / Hearst Media Connecticut Photo: Rachel Scharf / Hearst Media Connecticut Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Intense discussions, but no decision on Fairfield affordable housing project 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — It was a busy evening for the Fairfield Housing Authority, as it presented to both the Board of Selectmen and Conservation Commission on Wednesday night. Neither meeting led to any decisions, as the Board of Selectmen has no voting power over the Authority, and the Conservation Commission postponed its vote until Aug. 7 due to the presentation of new information.

The Housing Authority has been under scrutiny in recent weeks as it attempts to move forward with the construction of an affordable housing complex at 980 High St. Residents have been fighting the proposal, claiming that it will disrupt the neighborhood economically, environmentally and historically.

Board of Selectmen

The Board of Selectmen requested that the Housing Authority present on Wednesday to clarify its mission, policies and procedures. Because the Board of Selectmen has no jurisdiction over the Housing Authority, this was not a voting or approval item, but rather a discussion that the selectmen wished to open up.

At the meeting, selectmen questioned Housing Authority Executive Director Carol Martin, as well as the Authority’s attorney Bryan LeClerc, about the group. Martin explained that the Housing Authority is the single member of the Fairfield Housing Corporation, a nonprofit set up to purchase land on behalf of the Authority. This arrangement, she said, is standard around the country so that authorities can bypass state purchasing laws and public hearings.

The selectmen were skeptical about this setup, expressing concern that it reflects an intent to discount public opinion.

“That doesn’t sound the most transparent,” commented First Selectman Michael Tetreau.

In response, Martin reiterated that it is standard practice nationally for housing authorities to set up development corporations because of financial regulations that make it difficult for them to purchase land. She also emphasized that the Housing Authority maintains total transparency in its proceedings.

“We want you folks to know that we post our agenda, and the meeting times are on the town calendar,” Martin noted.

The selectmen also inquired about the Housing Authority’s funding sources. As a separate entity from the town, the Authority is independent financially from Fairfield’s funds. Martin explained that it is funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), as well as private lenders and investors.

Funds for the $2.1 million purchase of the High Street property, Martin said, came from a combination of an outside investment from the Sasco Creek Development Corporation and the Fairfield Housing Corporation’s own $1.2 million that it earned from development fees on Pinetree, another one of its properties.

Tetreau brought up the fact that the Housing Authority was previously in debt to HUD, and had negotiated an agreement in 2012 to remain afloat and periodically pay off loans. He asked why the Authority hasn’t used that $1.2 million to pay off debts rather than develop new properties.

Read Full Article