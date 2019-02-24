Dolly Curtis, who is in her 70s, commits to a busy schedule as she continues her radio broadcast. Dolly Curtis, who is in her 70s, commits to a busy schedule as she continues her radio broadcast. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Interview: Radio mainstay Dolly Curtis 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Dolly Curtis still remembers when actress Carol Channing sang her a song.

Curtis and the late Leo Meyer were co-hosting their weekly radio show “Backstage Buzz” on WPKN and talking to Channing by phone in California.

“She asked if she could sing ‘Hello, Dolly!’ to me, and then she did it on the air,” says Curtis, a longtime arts enthusiast from Easton.

Channing, who died in January at age 97, is one of many theater luminaries Curtis and Meyer interviewed on the show. Meyer knew Channing from his years as a prominent theater set designer.

Curtis is well known in the region’s arts community for her involvement and passion. In addition to the radio show, she hosted the cable-TV show “Dolly Curtis Interviews” for 28 years, has offered weekend entertainment suggestions on WICC-AM, and organizes Easton Public Library art exhibits to promote the work of emerging and established artists.

She’s also active with the Easton Arts Council and Connecticut Critics Circle, a statewide group for theater reviewers.

“Next week, I go out every night,” Curtis says recently while looking over her hand-written personal calendar. Plays, concerts, a circus and gallery opening at a variety of venues were on her schedule.

The following week was just as booked. “Monday is my only quiet night,” Curtis says.

Some people may wonder where Curtis, 76, gets all her stamina. “It’s just part of me,” she says. “I’ve always had this amazing energy.”

The arts hold a special place in her heart. Her mother studied art in Paris but then worked as a teacher to help support her family. Her mom instilled a love of art in her children and Curtis and her three siblings all grew up to be artists.

“Art helps people find their way in life,” she says. “It helps them grow by leaps and bounds.”

When younger, Curtis was a textile artist. She specialized in large installations, some 40 feet tall. Many were commissioned and put in corporate and university buildings. A New York City gallery sold her work.

She became a textile artist somewhat by accident, when she retained some weaving supplies — including a loom — from her mother’s house and decided to take lessons at the Brookfield Craft Center. “It was in my genetics,” Curtis says.

Former Easton Librarian Bernadette Baldino has known Curtis for many decades and says she “has unstoppable curiosity and that makes her a fascinating person. Dolly is a character, can always make you laugh and has a big heart.”

Hugh Hallinan, executive producer of Bridgeport’s Downtown Cabaret Theatre, says Curtis “is the poster child for the optimity of all things theater.” He always learns something new when he chats with her, even if Curtis does most of the talking.

