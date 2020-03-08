Emma Power, 4, of Fairfield, gets ready to dance at an Irish dance class at the Fairfield Library on Saturday, March, 7, 2020, in Fairfield, Conn. Emma Power, 4, of Fairfield, gets ready to dance at an Irish dance class at the Fairfield Library on Saturday, March, 7, 2020, in Fairfield, Conn. Photo: Jarret Liotta / Jarret Liotta Photo: Jarret Liotta / Jarret Liotta Image 1 of / 11 Caption Close Irish dance lessons at library 1 / 11 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — Falling in step with the upcoming holiday, a local dance troupe shared their expertise and interest with some younger kids Saturday morning.

Lenihan Irish Dance, which runs classes throughout southeast Connecticut, brought the high-stepping traditions of Irish folk dance to dozens of children and their parents at Fairfield Library with performances and lessons in several morning sessions.

“It’s a great combination of an art form, as dance and (also) it’s extremely athletic,” said Meghan Lenihan, co-owner.

“It’s really neat sharing this with the kids,” said instructor Erin Collins, who has enjoyed seeing many of her students progress over the years.

“My favorite thing is watching the kids come in when they’re three years old and seeing them grow and develop skills,” she said.

Library personnel were happy with the program, too, including Tamara Lyhne, head of children’s services.

“It’s just a great cultural experience to invite the community to,” she said.

“And it’s so cool to see them all decked out in their gorgeous outfits,” she said. “The library is happy to be part of it.”