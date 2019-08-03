Michael Jehle, executive director, introduces the band at the opening night of Jazz Fridays at the Fairfield Museum and History Center on Aug. 2, 2019, in Fairfield, Conn. Michael Jehle, executive director, introduces the band at the opening night of Jazz Fridays at the Fairfield Museum and History Center on Aug. 2, 2019, in Fairfield, Conn. Photo: Jarret Liotta / Jarret Liotta Photo: Jarret Liotta / Jarret Liotta Image 1 of / 10 Caption Close Jazz series kicks off at Fairfield Museum 1 / 10 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — Continuing to bring new life to the historic town green, on Friday evening the Fairfield Museum and History Center hosted the start of its second annual summer concert series — Jazz Fridays — which runs through August.

Open Field Runner, an area trio featuring bassist Brian Torff, music program director at Fairfield University, keyboardist David Childs, and drummer Greg Burrows, opened the series, playing to a pleased crowd of around 200 people.

“This is really part of our efforts to revitalize the Fairfield Town Green,” said Executive Director Michael Jehle, noting it was one of the oldest public spaces in the state, first dedicated in 1639.

The series is sponsored by Bank of America, Alan & Sylvia Neigher, WPKN and the Connecticut Office of the Arts.

“We played here last year,” Burrows said before the show, adding that the crowd was very responsive.

“It was a memorable gig,” he said. “I was looking forward to being back here today.”