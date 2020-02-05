Jefferson experts, descendants of enslaved families to lead dialogue on race

FAIRFIELD — Andrew M. Davenport never would have predicted the turn his life would take after a simple DNA test.

Currently a writer and doctoral student at Georgetown University, and formerly a Fairfield University adjunct professor, Davenport was always interested in history and family stories. As a high school student at Fairfield College Preparatory School, he was encouraged by his teachers to pursue rigorous studies in the humanities and to always keep an open mind. It was a training that would later serve him well.

Davenport’s first year at Kenyon College in Ohio coincided with the year that Barack Obama was elected President (2008). Listening to classmates speak about whether or not America was “post-race” drove Davenport to a closer study of American history. He felt it was disingenuous to think issues of race and racial discrimination were no longer relevant, even though America had elected its first African-American president. He wanted to explore these perceptions further, and began to engage in deeper conversations with his family, including his grandmother who, as a child, had moved to New York from Virginia during the Great Migration. The Great Migration describes a time period in which roughly 6 million African Americans left rural communities in the South for urban areas in the North and West due to racial oppression and poor economic conditions (1915-1970).

“I grew up with my grandmother in the same house and had always heard stories about her grandmother, who I later learned had been born enslaved. I felt like my great-great grandmother was always in the house with us, even though she had long since died. The stories about her and other long-gone family members were very real. I think that’s how it started for me. Once I got older, had read quite a bit, and had honed some research skills, I wanted to explore the lives of the family members I had heard about.’”

It was around this time that Davenport’s mother gave him the gift of a DNA test for his birthday. He started to connect with relatives through the DNA testing process, soon learning he was a descendant of people enslaved by President Thomas Jefferson. He connected with Gayle Jessup White, a third cousin once removed. (Davenport’s great great grandfather, and White’s great grandmother, were siblings). Some of their ancestors were enslaved at Monticello, a plantation owned by Jefferson in Charlottesville, Virginia, and had been passed down as property to Jefferson’s heirs until the end of the Civil War.

Davenport and White will be sharing their story on Wednesday, February 12 at 8 p.m. at the Fairfield University Quick Center for the Arts. The event, “A Report from Monticello: Restoring African American Narratives to Thomas Jefferson’s Plantation” is the next in the Quick Center’s Open VISIONS Forum (OVF) series, moderated by Professor Philip Eliasoph, PhD, OVF founder and director. The dialogue will address racism, politics, power, and slavery, and is designed to both deepen our understanding of U.S. history and to serve as a model for all those courageous enough to examine their own personal histories.

