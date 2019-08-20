Gracie Sports USA, a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Academy at 575-585 Villa Ave. Gracie Sports USA, a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Academy at 575-585 Villa Ave. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Jiu-Jitsu Academy opens in Fairfield 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — Gracie Sports USA, a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Academy, recently opened a new 1,400 square foot studio in the Tunxis Hill section of Fairfield at 575-585 Villa Avenue, announced Ron Agababian, Vice President of Angel Commercial, LLC, a commercial real estate firm based in Southport.

“Gracie Sports USA is an established Brazilian style Jiu-Jitsu Academy located in Norwalk and is under the ownership and direction of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Márcio ‘Macarrão’ Stambowsky, the only 8th degree red and white belt master martial artist in America,” said Agababian, who represented both parties in this transaction. “Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu’s popularity has grown immensely during recent years, and Gracie Sports USA has been a leader in teaching this ancient art of self-defense in Connecticut since 2007.”

Gracie Sports USA has already begun offering Jiu-Jitsu classes at their new Fairfield location. “575-585 Villa Avenue is an ideal spot for their new academy given the growing interest in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu in the surrounding neighborhoods,” said Agababian.

Above the studio on the second floor, there is currently 1,700 square feet of office/studio space available for lease. “It is bright open space with hardwood floors and private offices,” said Agababian.