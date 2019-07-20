Fairfield Police Department headquarters on Reef Road. Fairfield Police Department headquarters on Reef Road. Photo: File Photo Photo: File Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Job hunter charged with Fairfield burglary 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — A man was charged with several home burglaries following a job-hunting sting.

Robert Thompson, of Yaremich Drive in Bridgeport, was charged Friday, July 19, with conspiracy to commit first-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit third-degree burglary and third-degree burglary. He was held in lieu of $50,000 bond.

Police said that on July 16 they received complaints about several home burglaries in the area of Algonquin Road in Fairfield.

While investigating the latest burglary — involving the theft of nearly $70,000 in jewelry — police said they interviewed some employees of a masonry company who were working next door to the burglarized home.

Police said prior to the burglary, the employees said they were approached by a man who asked them if their company had any job openings. The employees took the man’s phone number and promised to call him if something opened up, police said.

Police said the description of the job seeker matched one of the two burglars whose images were captured by a surveillance camera. They said they had the owner of the masonry company call the man to offer him a job. They arranged to meet in the parking lot on Tunxis Hill, police said.

Thompson was arrested as he got out of his car, police said. Inside the car, police said, they found some of the jewelry taken in the July 16 burglary.

Police said they are still seeking a second burglar.