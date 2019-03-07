Fairfield Ludlowe High School 785 Unquowa Rd, Fairfield, Conn. Fairfield Ludlowe High School 785 Unquowa Rd, Fairfield, Conn. Photo: Cathy Zuraw / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Cathy Zuraw / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Jury trial possible in suit claiming teacher injured student 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — Ludlowe High School staff are denying claims in a lawsuit that a student suffered injuries “as a result of carelessness and negligence” when a teacher allegedly threw a book that hit her head.

The defendants in the lawsuit filed by Ludlowe student Sinead Klik and her mother Sara Darcy Klik include the Fairfield Board of Education, the town, teacher Mary LaPierre-Grasso and Ludlowe Headmaster Greg Hatzsis.

In court filings dated March 4, the defendants, through an attorney, deny certain claims and also note there is “insufficient knowledge with which to form an opinion or belief and therefore leave the Plaintiffs to their proof.”

Only a day after the defendants’ filing, the plaintiffs submitted a denial to “each and every allegation of the defendants’ Special Defense.”

On March 6, the plaintiffs also filed a claim for jury of six. According to the Connecticut Court Case Look-Up database, there is a jury selection/trial currently scheduled for March 11 at 10 a.m. at the Bridgeport Court.

Requests for comment from Hatzsis and LaPierre-Grasso were redirected to town counsel Robert Lotty. Lotty declined to comment on pending litigation.

The lawsuit was originally filed in October. Sinead Klik and her mother sued for $15,000 or more in damages at the state Superior Court in Bridgeport.

In the complaint, Sinead, then 17, alleges Ludlowe High School Spanish teacher LaPierre-Grasso threw a Spanish book, hitting her in the head.

According to the lawsuit, this particular incident took place on Sept. 30, 2016, at around 1:40 p.m.

As a result, the suit reads, Sinead sustained several injuries — neck pain, migraines, concussions and brain injury — that led to considerable medical treatment and expenses.

Sinead and Sara Darcy Klik could not be reached for comment. Their attorney, Stephanie Roberge, was unavailable for comment.

