Karen Wackerman elected Fairfield RTM moderator

FAIRFIELD — Karen Wackerman, a Democratic representative from District 7, is the new moderator of the Representative Town Meeting.

Wackerman, who has served on the RTM since 2015, replaces Phil Pires as moderator. Pires, a Democrat from District 4, did not seek re-election in November.

District 7 representative Jill Vergara nominated Wackerman for the position, and she was approved by a unanimous vote.

“She is one of the fairest, most reasonable people I know with a great amount of integrity, and I think she’ll serve the community well,” Vergara said of Wackerman.

Mark McDermott, a Democratic representative from District 7, was unanimously re-elected as deputy moderator. McDermott has served as deputy moderator since 2015.

The Republican caucus also announced that Veronica Monahan had been chosen to fill the vacancy left by Ed Bateson in District 1.

Bateson stepped down from his recently elected position on the RTM to fill the Board of Finance vacancy left by Selectman Tom Flynn.

New First Selectwoman Brenda Kupchick, who led the nominating process, expressed her enthusiasm for the coming term and her commitment to hearing out every constituency’s concerns.

“I really look forward to working to each and every one of you, and I really look forward to listening to the issues that are facing each of your district,” she said.

Kupchick said she plans to schedule individual meetings with each group of district representatives soon.

