Kids create sweet treets at Pequot Library

Pequot Library volunteer Lisa Lane helps participant Blake Heathcock create Valentine's Day treats at the library's 14th annual Kids Candy Making Workshop on Feb. 11, 2019.

FAIRFIELD — Chocolate was the biggest story at the Pequot Library as it hosted the popular 14th annual Kids Candy Making Workshop.

Dozens of children attended the workshop, held Feb. 11 in the library’s auditorium, as they poured melted milk chocolate into playful molds and created gift boxes and Valentine’s Day cards using a sea of red, pink and white construction paper, ribbons, confetti, foam stickers, shape cutters, markers and their imaginations.

Held each year in celebration of Valentine’s Day and in an effort, “to bring the community together” approximately 100 children in kindergarten through eighth grade participated in the event.

The library required a $5 materials fee and registration.

“This is the 14th year, it’s a Pequot library tradition based on bringing the community together around our shared love of love on Valentine’s Day,” said children’s libarian Jane Manners. “It’s turned into one of my favorite programs here for the kids. They’re just so happy and are so proud of themselves, especially once they have completed the candy making process. They are also well rewarded at the end.”

This event originated as the “brainchild of beloved children’s librarian Susan Ei, who came up with the idea 14 years ago and it has since become one of our favorite events,” Manners said. “The children receive a candy mold and a squeeze bottle of melted chocolate and they get right to work. While the candy hardens on an outside table, the children decorate gift boxes and create Valentine’s Day cards for a family member or friend so it’s also a nice opportunity for children to experience the joy that comes from gift-giving. It’s an old-fashioned good time and a chance to put your cell phone down and be with your family and mingle with other community members.”

Library Education Coordinator Jean Kaul said, “Pequot Library’s candy-making event has been a well-loved Valentine’s Day tradition. It’s a joy to see so many members of the community come together with family and friends to share in the fun of making chocolates and valentines for their loved ones. We’re delighted to see many of our patrons return to the event year after year and we’re so happy to welcome many newcomers this year as well.”

The library hosts six big programs each year, which bring the community together, Kaul said. “The last one we had was a holiday caroling party which literally brings about 500-600 people together in this auditorium, it’s fantastic. It makes you feel like its home seeing so many familiar faces and library members.”

“It’s the sweetest annual tradition around town,” said resident Erin Russell, who brought her to children to the event. “Hallmark has nothing on this event, we never miss it.”

