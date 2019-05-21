From left, State Rep. Brenda Kupchick; Carla Miklos, executive director of Operation Hope; and State Rep. Laura Devlin. From left, State Rep. Brenda Kupchick; Carla Miklos, executive director of Operation Hope; and State Rep. Laura Devlin. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Kupchick, Devlin, Operation Hope to host Fairfield Diaper Drive 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — State Representatives Brenda Kupchick (R-132) and Laura Devlin (R-134), in cooperation with Operation Hope, are hosting their 4th annual Diaper Drive to help our Fairfield neighbors in need.

Diapers are incredibly costly and are not covered by Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. At present time, Operation Hope does not have enough diapers on hand to meet the demand of the community.

Both Kupchick and Devlin are asking Fairfield residents for help by donating a package or two of diapers for babies and their mothers in need.

Here's how you can help: donate a pack of diapers to one of our six Fairfield drop-off locations:

Donations will be accepted from May 22-June 19:

• St. Paul’s Nursery School at 661 Old Post Road

• A Child’s Garden at 100 Mona Terrace

• Pequot Library at 720 Pequot Avenue

Donations will be accepted from May 31-June 19:

• Fairfield Public Library Main Branch at 1080 Old Post Road

• Fairfield Woods Branch Library at 1147 Fairfield Woods Road

Operation Hope Executive Director, Carla Miklos along with Reps. Devlin and Kupchick will be at Saugatuck Sweets at 28 Reef Road on June 22 from 1 -3 p.m. to conclude the diaper drive where residents will have another chance to make a donation.

If you have any questions, please call 800-842-1423, or call Carla at Operation Hope: 203-254-2935.