Kupchick, Tetreau face off at Fairfield First Selectman debate

FAIRFIELD — Brenda Kupchick and Mike Tetreau faced off Wednesday night in the League of Women Voters’ debate for the First Selectman spot.

Tetreau, the incumbent Democrat First Selectman, and Kupchick, a Republican State Representative, clashed on economic development, affordable housing, schools and, of course, the Julian fill pile - the most controversial issue driving what is expected to be a close race.

Selectmen candidates Tom Flynn and Nancy Lefkowitz were originally scheduled to debate too, but a back injury left Flynn unable to attend on doctor’s orders.

This compelled the League to cancel the Selectman debate. Lefkowitz was present Wednesday night to answer questions, and League leadership said they would try to reschedule the Selectman forum.

The debate followed a similar format to last week’s Board of Education and Board of Finance forum, with moderator Kay Maxwell posing a series of audience-submitted questions to each candidate.

The fill pile dominated much of the conversation, with Kupchick alluding to it throughout the debate in response to questions both explicitly about the issue and not.

The town’s Public Works pile is the subject of an ongoing criminal case that has led to the arrests of two town employees and Julian Enterprise’s co-owner.

Joseph Michelangelo, who served as the town’s public works director since 2012, is accused of conspiring with Scott Bartlett, the town’s superintendent of public works and Jason Julian to allow the company to dump truck loads of contaminated waste into the pile.

Julian then resold some of the contaminated soil as clean fill for construction projects in the town. After testing 60 sites at parks, fields and playgrounds, the town identified eight areas that need to be cleaned up.

Removing the materials, including arsenic and asbestos, is expected to cost the town millions.

Kupchick asserted that Tetreau is to blame for allowing the situation to develop because he did not provide adequate oversight over his staff. As First Selectman, she said, she would take a more active role in overseeing town business.

“The number one lesson is that we need to make sure the chief executive of our town provides the appropriate oversight over employees and departments,” Kupchick said. “We need someone who’s a little bit more passionate and a little bit more engaged.”

In his rebuttals, Tetreau accused Kupchick of fearmongering and politicizing an issue that his administration has responsibly and actively addressed since it was discovered.

“We’re making sure every control we should have in place, we have in place, so that this never happens again,” Tetreau said.

They also sparred on economic development, with Kupchick saying Tetreau has not done enough to grow the corporate tax base at the Metro Center and other undeveloped areas.

