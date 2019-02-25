State Rep. Brenda Kupchick (R-132) announced Feb. 24 that she will run for the office of First Selectman in the November election, opposing incumbent First Selectman Michael Tetreau. State Rep. Brenda Kupchick (R-132) announced Feb. 24 that she will run for the office of First Selectman in the November election, opposing incumbent First Selectman Michael Tetreau. Photo: Contributed Photo / Brenda Kupchick Photo: Contributed Photo / Brenda Kupchick Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Kupchick announces run for Fairfield First Selectman 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

State Rep. Brenda Kupchick (R-132) announced Sunday that she will run for the office of First Selectman in the November election, opposing incumbent First Selectman Michael Tetreau.

Kupchick also announced that Board of Finance Chairman Tom Flynn has filed to run for selectman. Town Clerk Betsy Browne, who said she would seek another four-year term, rounds out the team.

Serving in her fifth term as State Representative, Kupchick is a third generation Fairfield resident, a graduate of Fairfield Public Schools and attended Fairfield University. She and her husband Peter have owned and operated a small business in Fairfield for over 30 years and are proud parents of an adult son.

“Fairfield is my past, my present and my future. I have always been passionate about helping our community’s families, students, seniors and businesses,” Kupchick said in a news release issued Sunday evening. “I believe the most important way to participate in my community is through service. In an age of political discourse that’s filled with divisiveness, I will work to unify our community — not as Republicans, Democrats, Independents or Unaffiliated — but as Fairfielders, listening to each other and working together to lead our town into the future.

The Republican Town Committee is slated to endorse a slate of candidates at a caucus scheduled for July 16.