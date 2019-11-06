Kupchick during a meeting with the Connecticut Post Editorial Board in October. Kupchick during a meeting with the Connecticut Post Editorial Board in October. Photo: Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Kupchick appoints McKinney, Devlin to lead Fairfield transition team 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — First Selectman-elected Brenda Kupchick is starting to make plans for her administration.

On Wednesday, Kupchick appointed former State Senator John McKinney and current State Representative Laura Devlin as co-chairs of her transition team.

“Together we will begin the hard work of assembling a team, listening to your concerns and delivering on the promises and vision for Fairfield that I laid out throughout my campaign,” Kupchick announced Wednesday afternoon.

Reached for comment, McKinney said he’s looking forward to helping Kupchick build a larger transition team that can “bring the town together after a tough election ,” he said.

“I’m honored to play a role in helping Brenda Kupchick put together her administration,” McKinney added. “I’m so excited to see Brenda lead the town of Fairfield, and I’m happy to do anything I can to help her.”

Devlin expressed similar enthusiasm for the transition process.

“I look forward to working with John and whomever is ultimately part of the team to do what we can to make sure Brenda gets off on a positive foot,” Devlin said.

McKinney said they plan to work with incumbent First Selectman Mike Tetreau and the current administration to make the transition as seamless as possible. He did not have a sense yet, however, of how much of the current Town Hall administration will change.

“Brenda is someone who will do all of her homework and make sure she’s fully prepared before making any decisions, so it’s way to early to have any idea about that yet,” McKinney explained.

In her announcement, Kupchick alluded to plans to restore public trust after the fill pile scandal that dominated discourse leading up to the election.

The pile is the subject on an ongoing criminal case that has led to charges against two town employees and concerns about contamination spread throughout town. On the campaign trail, Kupchick disparaged Tetreau’s lack of oversight, which she said allowed this to happen under his watch.

“Over the last several months our community has suffered a breakdown of the public trust in our local government,” Kupchick wrote Wednesday. “Today, we turn a new page together.”

She also thanked Tetreau for his eight years of service and congratulated the many candidates elected Tuesday to serve on local bodies.

“Thank you again to the residents of Fairfield for placing your trust in me,” she concluded. “I will wake up every day ready to work for you and will lead our town with integrity, transparency and with focus on our future.”

Kupchick will be sworn in on Nov. 25.

