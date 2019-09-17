Kupchick issues proposals for ‘healthy local economy’

FAIRFIELD — Brenda Kupchick and Tom Flynn, Republican candidates for First Selectwoman and Selectman, detailed “a new vision to grow a healthy local economy, through several modernization efforts and initiatives across town agencies with the common goal of making Fairfield work for everyone.”

Kupchick and Flynn’s economic plan calls for reigniting abandoned development projects, reorganizing the Office of Community and Business Development to be more efficient, effective and visible for Fairfield, creating a streamlined permitting process, and fostering proactive relationships with the business community and local universities.

“Whether it’s a local pizza shop, a small boutique or a large corporation, local businesses and the people they employ are the back-bone of our community,” said Kupchick. “One theme I’ve heard over and over again while talking to residents and businesses alike is a need for a stronger relationship with the First Selectman’s Office and a more service-oriented approach to growing a healthy local economy that works for everyone.

“As business owners, my husband and I know the daily challenges that people face when they own their own store, service or company and I want to be a community partner in their success and providing a climate where every business can thrive,” Kupchick said. “A one-size-fits-all approach has lead to anemic economic growth with residents of Fairfield paying over 90 percent of the tax burden. This is why our town needs new leadership and a new approach to achieve a healthy, strong, economy.

“Our economic plan will create a better future for businesses and residents without jeopardizing the small-town New England charm that makes Fairfield a special and appealing place to live,” said Flynn, who has had a 29 year career in business including serving as a Chief Executive Officer, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer for several companies. Currently, Flynn is a Senior Director with Alvarez and Marsal, an international management consulting firm, and guides mid-sized companies with various operating and financial strategic initiatives.

“Fairfield is home to great businesses, both small and large, that create jobs and put money back into the community,” Flynn said. “We must retain these businesses, restaurants, shops and stores, help them grow, and strengthen our relationships with business owners. We will streamline the regulatory and administrative processes to propel business investment and commercial development. Too often, government is an impediment to growth by being bureaucratic and inefficient.

“We need to be more aggressive in marketing Fairfield and actively seek new businesses to call Fairfield home. We cannot rely on the State of Connecticut to help us. The town’s current reactive approach must change to be proactive, pro-growth and we will “need the right priorities, the right resources and the right policies to take advantage of opportunities.

