LETTERS: SHU stokes region’s fiscal health ... and more

SHU stokes region’s fiscal health

At a recent Fairfield budget hearing, residents expressed concerns about a variety of fiscal issues, including funding priorities, property rates and rising taxes.

Responding to questions about the rising education budget, officials addressed reductions from the state in education cost-sharing funds, likely changes in forthcoming property assessments, the negative impact of the Trump tax cuts and declines in the local tax base. Specifically mentioned was the loss of tax revenue resulting from the sale of the former General Electric headquarters campus to Sacred Heart University, which as a non-profit entity, does not pay property taxes.

It is important to note that whether or not Sacred Heart purchased the property, the town was going to experience a loss of tax revenue. While GE was paying $1.5M for real estate property taxes, the buildings would no longer be assessed at that level. An assessment at the amount that Sacred Heart paid for the property ($31.5 million) would lead to $800,000 in property taxes by a for-profit purchaser.

While I am sympathetic to the challenges neighboring communities face, it is important to remind residents, legislators and the business community about the profound and extensive value SHU and Fairfield University do provide to the Cities of Fairfield and Bridgeport, and to the surrounding region.

According to a recently released biennial Economic Impact Study examining the role of Connecticut’s private colleges and universities, which is sponsored by the Connecticut Conference of Independent Colleges, Sacred Heart University has a significant impact on the local and regional economies. Total direct spending by the University is in excess of $1.4 billion; direct spending by students accounts for over $99 million; and University visitors spend at least $1.6 million annually in the area. Overall, the University’s estimated total economic impact is $2.3 billion. What’s more, 17,121 jobs have been created to support this population and the University.

The impact study, released last month by the Connecticut Conference of Independent Colleges is reaffirming the critical role of the state’s independent colleges in helping to maintain its economic health. Specifically, the report documents that these 15 non-profit colleges and universities together pump $33.2 billion into the state, based on 2017 data.

In practical terms, the students, faculty, staff and families of SHU and Fairfield University spend millions of dollars locally — renting apartments and buying homes. They patronize local grocery stores, gas stations, pharmacies, restaurants and laundromats and support a wide assortment of community merchants and businesses. Their purchases are vital to the health of the local economy.

In addition, towns are reimbursed every year through the State’s PILOT and Pequot Funds that are designed to help municipalities offset the loss of property tax revenues from non-profit organizations such as hospitals, colleges and universities. While there are many factors effecting PILOT program funding, we estimate the addition of the GE property to Sacred Heart University increased Fairfield’s share of PILOT by at least $200,000. Pressure should be applied by municipalities to have their elected officials and residents advocate for full funding of these critical programs.

