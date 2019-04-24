The Lenox Jewelers store at 2379 Black Rock Turnpike in Fairfield. The Lenox Jewelers store at 2379 Black Rock Turnpike in Fairfield. Photo: File Photo Photo: File Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Lenox Jewelers moving to new location in Fairfield 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — Lenox Jewelers will be moving from its current location at 2379 Black Rock Turnpike in Fairfield to a new flagship location at 2500 Black Rock Turnpike, 1/10 of a mile away.

“Lenox Jewelers will continue to support our home town of Fairfield at our new location the same way we have for the last 83 years,” said Phil Stavrakis of Wilkerson Associates, discussing the relocation.

“Fairfield has shown our family amazing support and loyalty for the last 83 years and this is the reason why we have decided to build our new flagship store so close to our current location.

“This is the main reason we have decided to run the largest sales event in our 83-year history, storewide we will be discounting almost every item in our store up to 70 percent off; there are some amazing deals during this time that will never be seen again; once this is over we cannot repeat this again,” Stavrakis said.

“We have some amazing brands that will be closing out and the discounts have never been seen before anywhere, brands such as DiModolo, Movado, Raymond Weil, Chopard, Chronoswiss and Baume & Mercier.

“We have arranged to discount these brands to make room for newer brands that have not been seen in the Fairfield area before.

“Lenox Jewelers, being the premier jeweler in the Fairfield area and beyond for 83 years and after 40 years in our current location, will start a new history of great service and fantastic brands to serve our area for another 83 years. Please stop in and say hello and take a look at the new store’s photos and sign up for a $ 1,000 shopping spree at the new location,” Stavrakis said.