Letter: Media circus

To the Editor:

With the Fairfield election behind us, I feel compelled to respond to the attacks I have been subjected to over the past two months, and address the social media circus that has visited our town since August.

But let me say this up front: town residents have a right to be concerned about the potential risk they and their families faced following the discovery of soil contaminants in some parks, ballfields and playscapes. Unfortunately, however, this all unfolded in the middle of a contentious political campaign season, and civil discourse and fact-finding quickly deteriorated into finger-pointing, often baseless speculation and downright mean-spirited social media posting.

Over the course of the past two months, some members of our community have taken to Facebook to call me an idiot, a scumbag and a POS (someone had to explain to me what that meant). My home address was published, my personal and professional reputation maligned and slandered. I have been threatened with lawsuits and there has been all sorts of amateur analyses about the content and intent of my emails.

Unfortunately, those who traffic on social media often do so with little regard for the facts, context or civility. In this case, I am a victim.

Professionally, for more than 20 years I have helped companies manage communications surrounding some of the most complex and controversial environmental and health issues of the time: oil spills, Superfund sites, cancer clusters, chemical scares, etc. I know how to translate technical issues in ways that people can understand, and help clients to engage with scared, anxious and angry communities. There is nothing sinister about that.

I met Mike Tetreau over the summer when he was canvassing in my neighborhood. Several weeks later he reached out to ask if we could discuss how to address the Town’s communications challenges given the unfolding issues surrounding the arrests and concerns over the possible misuse of landfill. As these matters developed, it was apparent the Town needed more structured communications support, and I agreed to help.

One of my recommendations was to have others within the relevant departments take on communications roles because Mike Tetreau is not an expert on such topics as environmental contamination, epidemiology and risk exposure. I thought it best we involve the experts in the Town government, and the State, who are. Also, I knew this would be too large a communications responsibility for one person to handle.

And why did I suggest the Town needed to “Call out those who irresponsibly raised public fears”? Not to quiet critics. Nowhere in that recommendation does it suggest that. We were focused on responding to inaccurate and irresponsible statements that could unnecessarily raise fear and anxiety.

For example, in early August State Representative Brenda Kupchick posted this social media message: “I’m very concerned to learn that hazardous material from our landfill was used at Gould Manor Park where children play.” At the time of this posting, there was no confirmation of hazardous material being used at the park. In this instance, it would appear that Representative Kupchick must have recognized that she had crossed a line with that posting, as she subsequently amended it by adding “potentially” in front of “hazardous.”

