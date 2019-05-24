‘Inaccurate statements’

To the Editor:

I am writing in response to the letter to the editor from the Republican members of Fairfield’s Board of Finance, authored by James Brown. I feel compelled to respond to Mr. Brown’s inaccurate statements.

I caution Mr. Brown to avoid libelous accusations. I am not, and my letter was not, in any way “unethical.” I did not, and would not, personally attack anyone in a letter to the editor. I know how much time Mr. Brown and all of us who hold voluntary positions in Fairfield’s government contribute to the betterment of our town, and I do not believe that anyone who does so should be personally attacked. I suggest that Mr. Brown follow my lead in this regard.

The Republican members of the BOF may be unaware of one of the common meanings of “slush fund”: “In accounting terms, a slush fund describes a general ledger account of commingled funds which does not have a designated purpose.” (Investopedia). It is similarly defined as “money that is kept for unexpected costs” (Cambridge Dictionary). While the term is sometimes used in other ways, I obviously meant it as it is defined above. The contingency fund in the Town’s budget is a line item and it used for unexpected costs the Town might face.

As Mr. Brown pointed out, the contingency fund has been used frequently for that purpose. Needless to say, I have no objection to that. But paving is not an “unexpected cost;” it is anticipated that paving costs will continue to increase, for a variety of reasons that were clearly presented in the Department of Public Works’ presentation at the RTM’s budget meeting on May 6. Mr. Tetreau wisely increased the DPW’s proposed budget knowing that more funds would be needed, and the Republican members of the Board of Selectmen unanimously supported that increase.

I suggest that we congratulate First Selectman Tetreau and all of the Town’s departments and governing bodies for passing a budget that resulted in only a small increase in taxes while keeping our Town Services intact.

Karen Wackerman

Fairfield RTM District 7 and Majority Leader

Fairfield

Letter misses

the point

To the Editor:

Here she goes again.

In her recent Letter to the Editor, Jill Vergara once again misses the point of the 2019 budget vote regarding an appeal for paving funds and is now convoluting my vote on contingency in 2017.

In 2017, I voted to reduce taxes and I was upfront about it. I didn’t want to cut paving at the time, but the BOF had put money in the contingency fund and the only way to reduce the tax burden was to reduce contingency, so I voted to do so. I was completely upfront about it as Vergara quotes me in her recent letter to the Editor. My vote in 2017 was to reduce taxes.

