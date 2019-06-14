Letters: Mill Hill School perspective... and more

Mill Hill School perspective

To the Editor:

We would like to provide some additional perspective regarding our vote on the Mill Hill School renovation project. Our community should always have transparency as to why their leaders make the decisions they do, and we will always be available to explain the choices we make for Fairfield.

It is important to note that the current capacity of Mill Hill School is 378, therefore moving to a 441 capacity is almost a 17% increase. Importantly, our Board supported a significant investment of $22 million in Mill Hill while also supporting the neighborhood school concept and not overburdening taxpayers during a difficult and uncertain economic time here in the State of Connecticut. We believe in investing in school infrastructure projects. The investment in Mill Hill School will eliminate 5 portables currently in use, it will provide appropriate classroom space for specialized programming, it expands the size of core areas such as the library media center and the cafeteria, improves the drop off lanes on campus, and air conditions the entire building, as just a few examples.

The points below further explain why we voted the way we did. We hope they are clear and help you to understand the overall sentiment from the members of the Board of Finance that supported the 441 capacity project versus the 504 capacity funding.

We believe in neighborhood schools. However, we could not understand how spending additional funds to increase Mill Hill’s capacity to 504 was the best plan to maintain this philosophy for the following reasons:

At a 441 capacity, none of the enrollment projections provided by the BOE remotely showed Mill Hill being at or over capacity during the next 10 years, (as far out as the projections provided), thus allowing Mill Hill families stability in remaining at their school. In fact, at that capacity, it meets the BOE goal of providing between 10-15% headroom even at the high peak enrollment projection.

The real enrollment issue is at Sherman School, which today is operating slightly above 100% of its capacity, it is not at Mill Hill. We would rather address the situation directly at Sherman -- preserving a neighborhood school -- than spend funds to add capacity at another school based on a yet undefined redistricting plan;

We believe safety is paramount. Based on personal observation and a memo from the Fairfield Police Department, which refused to draw conclusions on safety issues with additional traffic and congestion on the roads surrounding Mill Hill with the increased capacity, we had serious safety concerns for the neighborhood and did not want to exacerbate the problem.

Several years ago, in anticipation of these Mill Hill concerns, the BOF supported adding capacity, (over and above the original BOE request), at Holland Hill to decrease the need for an oversized addition at Mill Hill;

